Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 618,023 shares.The stock last traded at $79.90 and had previously closed at $80.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
