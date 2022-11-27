Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 618,023 shares.The stock last traded at $79.90 and had previously closed at $80.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

