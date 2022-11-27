Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $80.03

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $78.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 738 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.671 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.