Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $80.03

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $78.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 738 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.671 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

