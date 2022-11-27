Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $80.03

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $78.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 738 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.671 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
