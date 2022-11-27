Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 74.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

