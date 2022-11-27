Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.