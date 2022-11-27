Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 9390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Freshii from C$2.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Freshii Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

