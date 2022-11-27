FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading 4.1% Higher

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.07. 8,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,939,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

About FREYR Battery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

