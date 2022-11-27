FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,899 shares.The stock last traded at $54.55 and had previously closed at $54.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
FRP Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $508.10 million, a PE ratio of 413.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRP (FRPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.