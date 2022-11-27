FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,899 shares.The stock last traded at $54.55 and had previously closed at $54.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $508.10 million, a PE ratio of 413.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FRP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in FRP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in FRP by 8.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

