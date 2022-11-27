FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 98.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 183.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 219,125 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.