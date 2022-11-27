Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

