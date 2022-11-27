Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 4.38.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
