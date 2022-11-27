Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.95

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.77. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 92,769 shares changing hands.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of -0.92.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after acquiring an additional 366,952 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,892,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.