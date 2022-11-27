Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.97

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Further Reading

