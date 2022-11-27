Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $56.38

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.38, but opened at $54.60. Futu shares last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 10,355 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Futu Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 596.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

