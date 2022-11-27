G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,392 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $13.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.38%.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $747 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.54.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.