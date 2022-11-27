Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 215,058 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

