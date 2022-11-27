GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.21. GDS shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 10,425 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
