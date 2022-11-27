GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.21. GDS shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 10,425 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.

GDS Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GDS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GDS by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

