Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 3.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. 3,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,153,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.01%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 613,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

