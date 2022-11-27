Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.95

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 42951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 264,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $398,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 341,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

