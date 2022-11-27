Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.95

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 42951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 264,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $398,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 341,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
