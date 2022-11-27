Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.62. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 74,860 shares.
Gerdau Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51.
Gerdau Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
