Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.62. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 74,860 shares.

Gerdau Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

About Gerdau

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after buying an additional 614,373 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 254,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

