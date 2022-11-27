Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 5.76 and last traded at 5.76. 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 867,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.59.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.