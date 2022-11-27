Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 154,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,368,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $517.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Gevo by 1,276.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gevo by 1,360.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,744 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gevo by 112.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
