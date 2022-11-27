GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.62. GH Research shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 583 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

GH Research Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $614.83 million, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 147,581 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

