Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 5.8%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.75. 298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Global Blue Group Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $697.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.47.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
