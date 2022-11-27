Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 670,767 shares.The stock last traded at $66.17 and had previously closed at $68.19.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

