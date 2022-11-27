Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 702,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 485,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MLPX stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.

