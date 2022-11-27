Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

