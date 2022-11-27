GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 27,602 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 27,602 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $251,178.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,511,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,957,097.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GoHealth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.17 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GoHealth by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.