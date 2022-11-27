GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 27,602 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 27,602 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $251,178.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,511,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,957,097.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.17 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GoHealth by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

