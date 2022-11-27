Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 20%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 162,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 149,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Stories
