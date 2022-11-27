Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,147 shares.The stock last traded at $30.65 and had previously closed at $31.30.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.