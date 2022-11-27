Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012 shares.The stock last traded at $30.65 and had previously closed at $31.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.41.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
