H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Down 3.9%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 13,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,805,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. StockNews.com lowered H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

H World Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

