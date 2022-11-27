Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 121,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,029,959 shares.The stock last traded at $6.92 and had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Haleon from GBX 347 ($4.10) to GBX 298 ($3.52) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $403,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

