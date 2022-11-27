Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.31

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.