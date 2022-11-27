Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

