Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 53,825 shares.The stock last traded at $42.75 and had previously closed at $42.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $903.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

