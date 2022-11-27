Head to Head Review: Hyperfine (HYPR) versus Its Rivals

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hyperfine to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s peers have a beta of 13.35, meaning that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.21 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.63

Hyperfine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 89 602 1659 78 2.71

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 458.22%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 81.86%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hyperfine peers beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

