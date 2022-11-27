Head-To-Head Survey: Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) & Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pear Therapeutics and Union Dental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 210.95%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Union Dental.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Union Dental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 66.62 -$65.14 million ($0.22) -9.14 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

