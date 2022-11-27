Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. 2,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,321,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 128.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 870.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 51.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 262.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 85,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

