Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $522,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after buying an additional 786,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $50,188,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,298,000 after acquiring an additional 389,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

