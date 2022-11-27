Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $726,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Harmonic worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,822 shares of company stock worth $4,358,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

