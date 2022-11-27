Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $489,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

