Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $610,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

