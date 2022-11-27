Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $726,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 94.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.