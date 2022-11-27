Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $490,000 Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in F5 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in F5 by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
F5 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $155.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
