Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3,917.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 383,598 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sotera Health

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.