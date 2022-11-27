Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $105.25 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $445.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

