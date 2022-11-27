Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 31,645 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,645 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,479,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,192,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,201,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,414,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 288,802 shares in the last quarter.
Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.2 %
CADE stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.
Cadence Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
