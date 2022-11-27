Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average of $250.05.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.90.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

