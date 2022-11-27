Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Down 3.9%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 9,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,781,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $773.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Hello Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $7,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

