HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.18

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 12362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

