Hilary K. Krane Sells 137 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $277.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.84 and a 200-day moving average of $266.08. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $658.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. William Blair started coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.81.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

